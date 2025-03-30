Minister Brug Acknowledges Progress in SMMC and WIHCUA Discussions





The ongoing discussions between the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the

Windward Islands Healthcare Union and Associates (WIHCUA) have been a key topic

this week. From the outset, Minister Brug maintained open communication with both

parties to stay informed on the developments at SMMC.

After receiving an initial update, Minister Brug determined that it would be best to allow

both parties to engage in discussions independently before any intervention. Upon

following up, he was informed that SMMC and WIHCUA had met, addressed concerns,

and reached a consensus. Both parties also confirmed that they will continue working

towards the agreed-upon outcomes.

While Minister Brug’s intervention was not required, both SMMC and WIHCUA

expressed appreciation for his concern and willingness to assist. The Minister

recognizes the expertise and competence of both the WIHCUA and SMMC

management and trusts that all matters will continue to progress in an orderly and

constructive manner.

For any further developments, the public will be updated accordingly.