Strengthening Regional Library Services: Saba and St. Eustatius Libraries ConductWorking Visit to Sint Maarten Library



In a significant step toward enhancing library services across the Caribbean, the Sint Maarten Library hosted representatives from Saba’s Queen Wilhelmina Library and St. Eustatius’ Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library for a working visit from March 10 to 14. Sponsored by the National Library of the Netherlands, this initiative aimed to foster collaboration, resource-sharing, and digital integration among the island libraries.

During the visit, library professionals engaged in knowledge exchange sessions focused on

improving information accessibility, enhancing community engagement, and expanding digital

resources. A key highlight was the introduction of the OverDrive digital library and its Libby

app, which will provide patrons across the three islands with greater access to e-books,

audiobooks, and other digital materials.

The delegation participated in in-depth sessions on managing digital library resources,

supporting event project management, handling administrative tasks, and understanding front

and back-office operations. They also explored best practices for acquisitions, cataloging,

labeling, and reporting within KOHA, an open-source integrated library system. Sint Maarten

Library staff shared expertise across these critical areas, enriching the knowledge exchange.

“The visit to Sint Maarten Library has been immensely beneficial. The exchange of knowledge

and best practices will enable us to enhance our services and strengthen our libraries’ roles as

vital community resources,” stated Tiffany Zagers, Director of Saba Library, and Rosabel Blake-

Henry, Head Librarian of St. Eustatius Library.

This partnership underscores the benefits of interlibrary cooperation, offering patrons access to a

shared catalog and fostering literacy and learning throughout the region.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) of the

Netherlands, including Beena Ramlakhan, Coordinating Policy Advisor for Media, Libraries, and

Language, and Policy Advisor Eveline Chaudron, commended the collaboration. They

emphasized the potential for further cooperation among Dutch Caribbean islands and encouraged

continued initiatives to strengthen library services.

On behalf of the Sint Maarten Library, Shirley Richardson, Circulation Head, and Francia

Housen, Workshop Administrator, expressed enthusiasm for ongoing collaboration. “By

deepening cooperation and ensuring accessibility and inclusivity in our services, we are

strengthening library networks and community engagement across our islands.”

This initiative reaffirms the commitment of all three libraries to providing top-tier resources and

fostering lifelong learning opportunities. With continued collaboration, the libraries of Saba, St.

Eustatius, and Sint Maarten are well-positioned to enrich the educational and cultural landscapes

of their respective communities.