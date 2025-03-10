Saba, St. Maarten, and St. Eustatius Gear Up for Second Annual SSS School Games



Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the highly anticipated SSS School

Games are set to return for a second year, bringing together young athletes from the

three islands for an exciting series of competitions and social activities. The SSS School

Games aim to foster youth engagement in sports while strengthening social connections

between students from neighboring islands.

The 2024 edition of the SSS School Games received overwhelmingly positive feedback

from participating organizations, parents, and the athletes themselves. The event’s

unique format—one-day competitions that combine sporting tournaments with social

activities—proved to be a resounding success, reinforcing the importance of both

athletic and cultural exchange.

For 2025, the organizers have introduced a new schedule, shuffling the order of host

islands and the sports involved. The events are as follows:

 St. Maarten will kick off the games on April 6 th by hosting the Primary School

Girls Netball Tournament.

 St. Eustatius will follow on May 11 th with the Secondary School Girls

Volleyball Tournament.

 Saba will conclude the series on May 25 th with the Secondary School Boys

Soccer Tournament.

In an exciting new development, the SSS School Games will expand this year to include

a competition involving the ABC Islands—Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. This marks a

significant step in fostering broader inter-island sporting relationships within the Dutch

Caribbean. Bonaire will host this special event in April, bringing together all six Dutch

Caribbean islands for a Secondary School Boys 3×3 Basketball Tournament.

“We are thrilled to see the SSS School Games continue to grow and evolve,” said the

organizing committee. “This initiative is more than just about sports; it’s about building

friendships, encouraging teamwork, and creating lifelong memories for our young

athletes.”

The SSS School Games continue to serve as a platform for youth development,

sportsmanship, and regional unity. Organizers look forward to another successful year

and encourage communities across the islands to support and celebrate the efforts of

their young athletes.