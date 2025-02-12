State Secretary for Youth, Participation and Sport Vincent Karremans visits Saba



State Secretary for Youth, Participation and Sport Vincent Karremans was welcomed on Saba by Island

Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Bram Streppel on February 9 th .

On Monday, the delegation met with members of the Executive Council – Island Governor Jonathan

Johnson, Island Secretary Bram Streppel, Commissioner Eviton Heyliger – and Head of Public Health and

Sport, Menno Bakker. Discussions were held on various topics, including the current initiatives on Saba

that promote care and participation, the roles of and collaboration between the Governor, the

Commissioner and the healthcare provider, as well as what is needed to improve aspects of the

healthcare system.

State Secretary Karremans placed emphasis on preventive care and how residents may be deterred from

making healthier choices due to the lack of availability of healthy food, and the high cost of living. He

advocated not just for a focus on physical health, but also on mental health care, which will be further

developed on the islands especially with the recent establishment of the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health

Federation.

Following this, the group visited Saba Cares, where Director Rianne Plaisier and Manager of Services

Claire Nuyens gave a presentation on the current state of the organization and its upcoming projects.

One of the key initiatives discussed was the demolition of the elderly home and the planned expansion

of the care institution, set to be completed by the end of 2026. This expansion will include assisted living

apartments, a new nursing home with increased capacity, an activity center, a restaurant, and a garden

area.

As part of Saba Cares’ focus on preventative care, Plaisier highlighted an extended collaboration with

Public Health & Sport and Community Development. This partnership will introduce life coaching

programs, available not only through Saba Cares but also via OLS, starting on March 1, 2025. These

programs will be accessible through referrals from doctors and social workers. Other key topics covered

in the presentation included the organization’s goals for 2025, advancements in digital health, and the

broader perception of healthcare on the island.

February 11 th , 2025

Note for the Editor: for more information contact info@sabagov.nl

The delegation then toured the Honorable Henry C. Every Home for the Aged, where they had the

opportunity to meet with several residents. The State Secretary spent time with two SCF clients in their

homes, listening to their heartfelt stories about life on Saba in the past and present.

The delegation also met with the team at ZJCN and a focus group, who shared concerns and experiences

of those in the community with ZJCN. Issues that arose centered on long waiting times and the difficulty

in securing professionals on the island. The recently launched Zorgpas (Health Insurance Card) was

lauded for its benefits, especially in times of emergencies.

A visit to the St. John’s gymnasium followed, where representatives from Public Health & Sport and

Infrastructure & Spatial Planning shared the plans for the new gym, which would address capacity and

ventilation issues, while enhancing the general atmosphere, making it more welcoming for children and

adults. Updates were also given on the recent certification of two swim coaches on the island, the need

for a public swimming pool, and ways in which sports can be made more accessible and further

developed. The discussion was followed by a lively basketball performance by the State Secretary with

the primary and high school children.

At the end of the day, the delegation was given a tour of the shelter by Ramona Berkel, Domestic Safety

Advisor, showcasing the crucial support services available to those in need. Berkel also provided insight

on how Safety Network members – including Public Health, EC2, KPCN, Social Domain and other

stakeholders – collaborate in addressing domestic violence.

PES thanks State Secretary Karremans for his visit and looks forward to continuing conversations on

these pertinent matters.

The delegation will continue to Sint Eustatius on February 11, and then move onward to Bonaire later in

the week.