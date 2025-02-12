VROMI Urges Residents of Ginger Road, Cay Hill to Check Water Meters for Leaks



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is calling on all residents of Ginger Road, Cay Hill, to inspect their water meters for potential leaks. This initiative is part of VROMI’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable water usage, reduce wastage, and preserve the integrity of our road network by reducing water settlement on our roads.

Residents are advised to:

Check their water meters for any signs of leaks or irregularities. Arrange for repairs immediately if a leak is detected. Contact VROMI for guidance or assistance if needed.

Unaddressed water leaks can lead to significant water loss, higher utility bills, and unnecessary

strain on the island’s road infrastructure. By taking prompt action, residents can contribute to

water conservation efforts and help maintain the reliability of Sint Maarten’s water supply.

For further information or assistance, residents may contact VROMI at vromi-

inspections@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2423