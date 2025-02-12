Reminder: U.S. Consular Services Visit set for February 21 byAppointment Only

The United States Consulate General in Curacao will be sending a consular officer to
Sint Maarten to provide services to American Citizens.
The consular officer will be providing services on Friday, February
21 from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
Services are by appointment only. After requesting an
appointment, the person will receive instructions on how to
prepare for your requested service.
U.S. citizens who need any of the following services: U.S.
passport applications; Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA)
applications; and Document notarizations, need to make an
appointment by emailing: ACSCuracao@state.gov
People are asked to read the instructions carefully in order to
avoid delays.
On Friday, February 21, the U.S. consular officer will be providing
the services by appointment out of the following venue:
Government Administration Building, Soualiga Road #1,
Conference Room #1 (on the ground floor).
Those who have secured an appointment, once they reach the
entrance of the Government Administration Building, they should
inform security that they have come for U.S. consular services
and will then be instructed where to go.