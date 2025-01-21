Islands' News

KPSM Welcomes BPO-6 2025 Class of Police Recruits: Initiation Phase Commences Monday,June 27, 2025

1 day ago
Pearl FM


The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is proud to announce the official
commencement of the BPO-6 2025 class of police recruits on Monday, June 27,

  1. This young group comprises students from both the Caribbean Netherlands
    and Sint Maarten.
    As part of their induction, the recruits are undergoing a rigorous initiation phase
    in the coming days. This training involve exposure to various scenarios designed
    to prepare them for the challenges of law enforcement. Key elements of this
    training will take place in public areas, including the Boardwalk in Philipsburg.
    The KPSM wishes to inform residents and businesses in and around the Boardwalk area that they may
    observe these exercises during this period. These activities are planned to simulate realistic situations
    and ensure that the recruits develop critical skills in a controlled and supervised environment.
    The KPSM appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation as we train the next
    generation of officers dedicated to safeguarding Sint Maarten.

