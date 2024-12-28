Sint Maarten Tax Administration Holiday Closure Notice



Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, including the Receiver’s

cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24,

Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with office hours from 8:00

AM to 2:00 PM.

Taxpayers are encouraged to plan accordingly for any services required during this period. For

any requests or inquiries during the closure, please email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org, and a

team member will respond as soon as possible upon reopening.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation

and extends warm wishes for a joyous and safe holiday season.