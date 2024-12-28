Islands' News

Sint Maarten Tax Administration Holiday Closure Notice

2 weeks ago
Pearl08


Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, including the Receiver’s
cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24,

  1. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with office hours from 8:00
    AM to 2:00 PM.
    Taxpayers are encouraged to plan accordingly for any services required during this period. For
    any requests or inquiries during the closure, please email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org, and a
    team member will respond as soon as possible upon reopening.
    The Sint Maarten Tax Administration thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation
    and extends warm wishes for a joyous and safe holiday season.

