Protection Code Effective from the 1 st of January 2025



As of the 1 st of January 2025, the Social Support and Combating Domestic Violence

and Child Abuse Decree BES will apply to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This

decree marks an important step towards a safe, caring society and provides

residents and care professionals with better support in preventing and addressing

domestic violence and child abuse (DVCA).

Social Support

The decree focuses on three key areas. First, social support will be better organized

to enable people to live independently at home for as long as possible. This includes

tools and resources such as household help and day care services, which are also

considered forms of social support.

Advice Center

Secondly, citizens and professionals who are concerned about or have indications of

domestic violence or child abuse can turn to a dedicated advice center as of 2025.

For professionals, a reporting right has been established, which allows them to file a

report under clear conditions if there is a suspicion of violence.

Protection Code for Professionals

Thirdly, from the 1 st of January 2025, organizations will be required to establish a

Protection Code. The code consists of five steps that professionals must follow when

identifying and reporting suspected cases of child abuse or domestic violence. The

Protection Code provides professionals with clarity on what is expected of them

when they suspect domestic violence or child abuse.

For the citizens of the islands, the Protection Code ensures that professionals act

carefully and first discuss their concerns with the client or the parents before filing a

report. The Protection Code is referred to in the different languages of the Caribbean

Netherlands as Kódigo di Protekshon in Papiamentu and Beschermingscode in Dutch.

Together, We Make the Caribbean Netherlands Safer

This decree represents a significant step towards a safe and caring society for all

residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.