Extended Profit Tax Filing for Approved Taxpayers and Holiday Closure Announcement



The Inspectorate of Taxes hereby announces that taxpayers who were previously granted an extension until Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for the filing and payment (if applicable) of their 2023 Profit Tax Return, are now provided an extended deadline of Friday, January 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Taxpayers who fall under this extension are urged to take note of this updated deadline and ensure timely filing and payment to remain in compliance.

The 2023 Final Profit Tax Return and 2023 Final Profit Tax Form are available on the Tax

Administration’s website at www.tax.sx under the Documents tab. These forms can also be

accessed via the Government of Sint Maarten’s website at

www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Finance/Pages/Profit-Tax-Forms.aspx and through the

Government’s online services platform at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. Filing must be

completed at the Tax Administration located at the Vineyard Building. Payments can be made

via bank transfer (NAf. WIB 324800-03 or RBC 8200000005425048 and USD WIB 324800-05

RBC 8200000430930461) or in cash, debit or credit at the Receiver’s Office cashiers on Pond

Island.

Additionally, the Sint Maarten Tax Administration informs the public that its offices, including the

Receiver’s cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM (noon) on

Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

For inquiries, additional information, or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by

phone at 542-2143, 542-5301, 542-5304, 542-3839, or via email at

taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration appreciates the cooperation of all taxpayers and extends

best wishes for a safe and joyous holiday season.