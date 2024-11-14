Police Investigate Discovery of Deceased Male Found in Great Bay



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating the discovery of a deceased male found

floating in Great Bay early Wednesday morning.

On November 13, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Central Police Dispatch

received a report from individuals near Down Street who had spotted a body

floating in the bay. Officers arrived at the location; however, they were initially

unable to locate the victim.

The Coast Guard was then requested to assist with the search.

After an extensive search, Coast Guard personnel with use of a drone, located the

body of an adult male who displayed no signs of life.

Detectives and the Forensic Department were subsequently notified to conduct an

examination and gather information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

At this time, the cause of death remains undetermined, and while no signs of foul play were observed

on the victim, detectives are continuing their investigation to clarify the situation.

KPSM and the Coast Guard extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased