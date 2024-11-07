VROMI: M/V Island Scout Vessel Sale Averted: Owner Settles Salvage and Removal Costs, VesselReleased from Sint Maarten



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) would like to hereby announce the amicable resolution regarding the vessel M/V Island Scout IMO Number: 9215220, which had been earmarked for sale pending settlement of outstanding salvage and removal costs.

The Island Scout, a 69-meter tug/supply ship, was initially beached on Great Bay during the passing of

Tropical Storm, later Hurricane, Ernesto, and subsequently salvaged and berthed at Port Sint Maarten.

Following this, the Ministry of VROMI issued a liability notice to the vessel’s owner in compliance with

Articles 12 and 13 of the National Ordinance for the removal of ships and wrecks. The notice stipulated

the owner’s responsibility to cover the government’s costs for salvage operations.

An agreement was reached with JWvanStee, a maritime service company contracted to oversee the

vessel’s salvage operation from Great Bay and towage to the Port of Sint Maarten. At the Port, an official

inspection for a fit for tow certificate was performed. The owner of the M/V Island Scout expressed a

commitment to pay all costs related to the salvage and towage operation. In the end and just in time to

avoid the selling of the ship, the owner provided full payment of the expenses, just under $ 70.000.00,

one day ahead of the stipulated deadline, on Tuesday, October 15 th .

Minister Patrice Gumbs confirmed that, upon verification of the payment, the liability notice was

officially lifted, returning ownership and control of the vessel to the owner of the ship. Furthermore,

Country Sint Maarten authorized the vessel’s removal from its jurisdiction and territory. The Island Scout

departed on Saturday October 19 th , 2024, just in time for the 30th Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association

(FCCA) Conference and Trade Show.

“Ensuring the responsible handling of vessels within our jurisdiction is critical, particularly as we

welcome visitors and partners to our shores,” stated Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs. Together with

the Ministry of TEATT, we will be working to regulate the vessels in our water, beginning with increase

collaboration in this area and the establishment of a harbor master We are pleased that in the end a

cooperative resolution was reached, enabling the Island Scout to be released to the owner of the ship.”

