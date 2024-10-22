Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster opens Health & Hygiene week at Sister Regina Primary School**



On Monday, October 21, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor,

Veronica Jansen-Webster, inaugurated the Health & Hygiene Week at Sister Regina Primary School in

Simpson Bay. This annual event, organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), aims to

highlight the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, personal and dental hygiene, and mental

wellbeing.

School Manager Samantha Beaton kicked off the week with a special ceremony attended by Honorable

Minister Jansen-Webster and her cabinet members, Ms. Esthica Cangieter and Mr. Anibal Gumbs. The

children listened attentively as the Minister spoke about the importance of staying healthy, emphasizing

good nutrition, emotional wellbeing, physical exercise and the benefits of outdoor activities over screen

time. Following her speech, she officially launched Health & Hygiene Week by cutting a ribbon.

The week features a variety of guest speakers covering different aspects of health and hygiene. A

dentist, general practitioner, social worker, epidemiologist, and dietitian will deliver lectures to both

younger and older student groups. In the classrooms, several interactive activities are planned to

promote awareness about healthy living and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The week will conclude with a fun Walk-Run and Bike-a-Thon on Saturday, October 26, open to both

children and adults. Tickets are available at the school office.