incident on Well Road Leads to High-Speed Chase and Collision on Arch RoadOctober 11, 2024



In the early hours of Friday, October 11, 2024, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force

(KPSM) were involved in a high-speed chase that began in the Cole Bay area and ended in a

serious collision on Arch Road.

At approximately 01:30 AM, officers patrolling in the vicinity of Well Road, Cole Bay, heard

several gunshots being fired. Shortly after, a gray SUV was seen speeding away from the

area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their commands and fled

at high speed in the direction of Philipsburg.

A chase ensued, during which another police patrol stationed in the Arch Road area

attempted to intercept the speeding SUV. However, the suspect refused to stop and collided

head-on with the police vehicle that was approaching from the opposite direction.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The driver of the gray

SUV, identified with the initials A.A.L., was arrested at the scene and transported to the

Philipsburg police station for further questioning. One of the officers involved in the crash

suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). He has

since been released after receiving medical care.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with additional information about this case to

contact the police station at +1 721-542-2222 or to call the anonymous tip line at 9300.