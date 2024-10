SMMC to provide free breast cancer screenings on Oct 26

On Saturday, October 26th, 2022, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will host its annual

Women’s Health Day where it will offer free breast cancer screenings in collaboration with the Positive

Foundation and the Elektralytes Foundations. From 9:00am to 2:00pm, attendees have the opportunity

to receive free clinical breast exams carried out by SMMC’s Medical Specialists and local General

Practitioners assisted by student physicians from the American University of the Caribbean (AUC).

In addition to breast cancer screenings for women, SMMC will also offer free blood pressure and blood

glucose monitoring and other health screenings, free HIV testing by the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation,

and information and interactive activities by SZV Insurance, Guardian Group, and FLOW. The Positive,

Elektralytes and Still Beautiful Foundations will provide resources and information to attendees as well.

Partners for the event include Guardian Group, SZV Social and Health Insurances, Prime Distributors,

FLOW, St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, American University of the Caribbean (AUC), Still Beautiful

Foundation, and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations who have partnered with SMMC again to

provide 100 free mammograms to uninsured women.

To avoid long lines, pre-registering for breast cancer screening is strongly encouraged. Women over the

age of 20 are asked to email communications@smmc.sx with their name and phone number to register.

Once registered, the attendees will receive confirmation of their appointment time. Walk-ins are

welcome and will be facilitated.

Breast cancer screening is available year-round at SMMC’s Radiology Department. Appointments can be

made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1360.