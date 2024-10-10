14th Anniversary of Constitution Day to be celebrated on October 14 th 2024

On October 10, 2010, Sint Maarten took its place as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, an event that forever changed our island’s path and identity. In celebration of this historic milestone, Constitution Day is commemorated annually on the second Monday in October. This year, Constitution Day falls on Monday, October 14, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Jollification Season: Building Home, Building Community, Building Nation”,

will spotlight Sint Maarten’s resilience, diversity, and the collaborative spirit that has shaped our

nation. The celebration will be held in two parts: a morning Ecumenical Service and an evening

Inter-Cultural Festival.

The Ecumenical Service will begin at 8:00 AM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Zagersgut.

In the evening, starting at 6:00 PM, the Philipsburg Cultural & Community Center will come alive

with the Inter-Cultural Festival, an enriching event featuring residents sharing their unique

stories of migration, integration, and contribution to the island.

“We Story: A St. Maarten Odyssey, a Quest for Sint Maarten” will highlight personal journeys

that reflect the cultural mosaic of our society. These personal reflections will be brought to life

through dynamic performances, intertwining music, dance, and visual arts to showcase the rich

diversity of our community.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed the significance of the day, stating:

“Constitution Day is a time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a nation, to honor the journey of

our forefathers, and to celebrate the contributions of every resident who calls Sint Maarten

home. The theme ‘Building Home, Building Community, Building Nation’ reminds us that the

strength of our country lies in the unity of our people, and together, we continue to shape a

brighter future for Sint Maarten.”

He continued, “This year’s celebration isn’t just about remembering a historical event but about

reinforcing our collective commitment to building a country that reflects the aspirations, dreams,

and cultures of all who live here. The ‘Jollification’ spirit speaks to the idea that we all have a role

to play in nurturing our community and advancing our nation.”

The Council of Ministers invites all residents and visitors to partake in these special events that

honor the birth of Country Sint Maarten. Both the Ecumenical Service and the Inter-Cultural

Festival are open to the public. For those unable to attend, the celebrations will be broadcasted

live via the Government’s social media channels, including SXMGOV on Facebook.

Prime Minister Mercelina extended a special invitation, stating, “Let us come together in the

spirit of unity and community to celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and stories that define us

as a nation. We look forward to seeing the entire community participate in this joyous occasion.”

For more information and updates, please follow the Government of Sint Maarten’s official

social media platforms.