VSA Minister Meets with Board Members of Sint Maarten Seniors & Pensioners Association (SMSPA)



On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Minister of

Public Health, Social Development and Labor Ms. Veronica Jansen-

Webster met with board members of the Sint Maarten Seniors and

Pensioners Association (SMSPA) to discuss critical issues impacting the

well-being of seniors in Sint Maarten. The VSA Minister was accompanied

by senior policy advisor Mr. Herbert Martina. While the SMSPA delegation

included Patricia Flanders (President), Raymond Jessurun (Vice-

President), Frances Rovelet (Secretary of Organization), and Veronica

Arndell (Secretary for contact with members in nursing homes and senior

citizens centers).

During the meeting, Drs. Raymond Jessurun presented a detailed report

titled “Aging with Dignity and Rights,” highlighting the most pressing

concerns of the elderly in Sint Maarten and the broader Latin American and

Caribbean region. Mr. Jessurun, who also serves as Ambassador to

International Organizations on behalf of civil society organizations in the

region, stressed the need for greater attention to the dignity, rights, and

well-being of seniors.

The SMSPA delegation emphasized several key issues faced by the senior

population:

Old Age Pension Disparities: The board expressed their concerns about

the significant disparities in old age pensions within the Kingdom of the

Netherlands. Despite the high cost of living in Sint Maarten, seniors receive

the lowest pension in the Kingdom. This issue, which has been raised with

the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2000, remains unresolved, even

after similar complaints from the special municipalities of Bonaire, Statia,

and Saba.

Healthcare Access: While the Sint Maarten Medical Center and SZV

promote “delivering patient-centered care close to home, SMSPA is of the

opinion” seniors face difficulties building lasting relationships with

specialists due to frequent staff rotations. This creates challenges for

seniors seeking consistent and trustworthy care.

employees with FZOG and seniors using the ZV-62+ plan are required to

contribute 10% of their pension or income, compared to the 4.2%

contribution from active employees. The SMSPA highlighted the long-

standing inequity of this policy, dating back to the Netherlands Antilles, and

called for it to be addressed, as it has been in Aruba and Curaçao.

significant challenge for seniors, who are often asked to seek help from

family members or senior organizations to access these services. The

association pointed out that this practice violates the seniors’ right to

access services through their preferred medium and raises concerns about

privacy.

with inadequate housing since Hurricane Irma. Financial constraints have

prevented them from rebuilding stronger homes, and some repairs have

been left incomplete, leaving homes with leaks and other issues that

negatively impact seniors’ emotional and physical well-being.

The board members urged the Ministry of VSA to maintain an open

dialogue with the association and explore meaningful solutions that allow

seniors to retire with dignity, enjoy decent pension incomes, and access

necessary services without undue hardship.

The meeting concluded with Minister Jansen-Webster reaffirming her

commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the SMSPA. She

emphasized her dedication to ensuring the well-being of seniors and stated

that she will facilitate a follow-up meeting with the SMSPA, where they will

delve deeper into the issues discussed. During this follow-up session,

plausible solutions will be explored and prepared for presentation to the

government, as part of a continued effort to improve the quality of life for

Sint Maarten’s senior citizens. Minister Jansen-Webster pledged her

support for improving the conditions for seniors even when assuming her

new role in Parliament.