VSA Minister Meets with Board Members of Sint Maarten Seniors & Pensioners Association (SMSPA)

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Minister of
Public Health, Social Development and Labor Ms. Veronica Jansen-
Webster met with board members of the Sint Maarten Seniors and
Pensioners Association (SMSPA) to discuss critical issues impacting the
well-being of seniors in Sint Maarten. The VSA Minister was accompanied
by senior policy advisor Mr. Herbert Martina. While the SMSPA delegation
included Patricia Flanders (President), Raymond Jessurun (Vice-
President), Frances Rovelet (Secretary of Organization), and Veronica
Arndell (Secretary for contact with members in nursing homes and senior
citizens centers).
During the meeting, Drs. Raymond Jessurun presented a detailed report
titled “Aging with Dignity and Rights,” highlighting the most pressing
concerns of the elderly in Sint Maarten and the broader Latin American and
Caribbean region. Mr. Jessurun, who also serves as Ambassador to
International Organizations on behalf of civil society organizations in the
region, stressed the need for greater attention to the dignity, rights, and
well-being of seniors.
The SMSPA delegation emphasized several key issues faced by the senior
population:
- Old Age Pension Disparities: The board expressed their concerns about
the significant disparities in old age pensions within the Kingdom of the
Netherlands. Despite the high cost of living in Sint Maarten, seniors receive
the lowest pension in the Kingdom. This issue, which has been raised with
the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2000, remains unresolved, even
after similar complaints from the special municipalities of Bonaire, Statia,
and Saba.
- Healthcare Access: While the Sint Maarten Medical Center and SZV
promote “delivering patient-centered care close to home, SMSPA is of the
opinion” seniors face difficulties building lasting relationships with
specialists due to frequent staff rotations. This creates challenges for
seniors seeking consistent and trustworthy care.
- SMSPA spoke of discriminatory Pension Deductions: Retired government
employees with FZOG and seniors using the ZV-62+ plan are required to
contribute 10% of their pension or income, compared to the 4.2%
contribution from active employees. The SMSPA highlighted the long-
standing inequity of this policy, dating back to the Netherlands Antilles, and
called for it to be addressed, as it has been in Aruba and Curaçao.
- Barriers to Service: The forced reliance on online services has created a
significant challenge for seniors, who are often asked to seek help from
family members or senior organizations to access these services. The
association pointed out that this practice violates the seniors’ right to
access services through their preferred medium and raises concerns about
privacy.
- Housing Struggles Post-Hurricane Irma: Many seniors are still grappling
with inadequate housing since Hurricane Irma. Financial constraints have
prevented them from rebuilding stronger homes, and some repairs have
been left incomplete, leaving homes with leaks and other issues that
negatively impact seniors’ emotional and physical well-being.
The board members urged the Ministry of VSA to maintain an open
dialogue with the association and explore meaningful solutions that allow
seniors to retire with dignity, enjoy decent pension incomes, and access
necessary services without undue hardship.
The meeting concluded with Minister Jansen-Webster reaffirming her
commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the SMSPA. She
emphasized her dedication to ensuring the well-being of seniors and stated
that she will facilitate a follow-up meeting with the SMSPA, where they will
delve deeper into the issues discussed. During this follow-up session,
plausible solutions will be explored and prepared for presentation to the
government, as part of a continued effort to improve the quality of life for
Sint Maarten’s senior citizens. Minister Jansen-Webster pledged her
support for improving the conditions for seniors even when assuming her
new role in Parliament.