Featured

Press Release: Update on Missing Person – Philip Kennedy Clark

4 weeks ago
Pearl FM

Update:
On Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, at approximately 11:00 AM, officers from the Sint Maarten Police
Force were dispatched to an area near Freeport Drive, Middle Region, following reports from
concerned residents of a foul odor coming from a nearby wooded area.
Upon receiving the reports, officers, in coordination with personnel from the Marine Unit, conducted a
thorough search of the location. During the search, the remains of an elderly male were discovered in
an advanced state of decomposition. Preliminary identification suggests that the remains match the
description of Mr. Philip Kennedy Clark, who was reported missing on August 12th, 2024.
Forensic personnel were promptly deployed to the scene to carry out an initial investigation. At this
time, there is no evidence to suggest foul play. The remains have been recovered and subsequently
transported to a local funeral home for further examination.
The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Clark
during this difficult time.

Related Posts

Featured

EOC Meets to Debrief on the Passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto

4 weeks ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Subject: Urgent Call to Address Rising School Violence and Upcoming March Against YouthViolence

4 weeks ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Food Safety and Medicine Storage Tips during Power Outages thisHurricane Season

4 weeks ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Stop and search powers in place again 

4 weeks ago
Pearl FM