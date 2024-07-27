Subject: Clarification on False Information circulating regarding recent shooting incident



The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been made aware of a false WhatsApp message

currently circulating, claiming that the vehicle involved in the recent tragic shooting, which resulted in the death of a female victim, has been found in the yard of a candidate from a political party. KPSM wishes to categorically state that this information is completely false and should not be believed or shared.

KPSM has established procedures for issuing official press releases and statements, and this

WhatsApp message did not originate from our department. We urge the public to disregard this

message and to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause unnecessary panic and

confusion.

The KPSM is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and visitors in

Sint Maarten. We are actively investigating the recent shooting incident and will provide accurate

and timely updates through our official channels.

We appeal to the general public to be vigilant against the spread of false information and to rely

only on official KPSM communications. Spreading rumors and false news can hinder the investigative

process and undermine public trust.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter. If you have any

information related to the recent shooting, please contact the KPSM immediately. Together, we can

ensure a safer community for all.