TelEm Group announces temporary closure of Simpson Bay branch

8 hours ago
Pearl FM

TelEm Group’s shared branch location on Welfare Rd. Simpson Bay.
Pond Island –TelEm Group has announced the temporary closure of its Simpson Bay Branch, effective April 2, 2024 as the company prepares to transform St. Maarten’s premier telecommunication provider into a state of the art Integrated Digital-Service Provider (IDSP).

Customers who presently use the Simpson Bay location are encouraged to make use of TelEm Group’s main branch on Pond Island, or make use of the company’s convenient online payment options. Payment is also possible at partner locations including: Postal Services St. Maarten, at the old Receiver’s Office and Caribtech, located in Welfare Road, Simpson Bay – during regular office hours.

TelEm Group apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of its Simpson Bay branch and will be working diligently to re-open the Branch as soon as possible.

