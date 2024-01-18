Memories for a Special Visual Journey seen through your eyes;St. Maarten Library urges the community to submit library photos & memorabilia”

From infants to senior citizens, individuals have graced the grounds and shared their lives with the Sint Maarten Library in various ways throughout its 100 years of service.

To commemorate 100 years of service, the Sint Maarten Library announces a unique initiative that will create a visual journey through its rich history and we need your assistance. We invite our cherished community to dust off their old library cards, search through photo albums, and dig out any related

memorabilia that captures the essence of their experience at the Sint Maarten Library – The Philipsburg Jubilee Library Foundation.

As part of our ongoing commitment to documenting the diverse and vibrant history of Sint Maarten, we believe that every resident has a valuable story to tell. We are compiling a visual retrospective that will display the evolution of our beloved library.

We are excited to involve our community in this project and look forward to seeing the history of the Sint Maarten Library through your eyes.

With the concept that pictures are worth a thousand words, and they have the power to tell the story of our community in a way that words alone cannot.

Whether you have been a lifelong member of the library or recently joined, your memories are an integral part of the collective narrative that defines us.

We are seeking a wide range of memorabilia, of library cards, souvenirs from significant library events you may have attended, skits or scripts under library umbrella of performances, written works inspired for the library, photographs capturing special moments in our history.

Our goal is to carefully compile and highlight these contributions in a dedicated community archive, guaranteeing that future generations may learn about Sint Maarten Library users’ unique experiences and contributions. Your personal stories will add a unique and personal touch to our historical compilation.

To submit your memorabilia, please provide scans or clear photographs of your library cards, pictures, and memorabilia. Email them to the following addresses: Francia Housen at admin@library.sx and Daniel Helligar at Tech@library.sx , using the subject line “My Historical Contribution(s) for the

Sint Maarten Library.”

For those who prefer to share physical copies, the Circulation Desk will serve as the collection station. Drop off your contributions in a sealed envelope labeled “My Historical Contribution(s) for the Sint Maarten Library” in care of Francia Housen and Daniel Helligar.

Our team is also available to assist with any questions you may have during the process. For more information, please contact us by calling +721-542-2970.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, February 15, 2024, and we look forward to unveiling the curated collection in the near future.

Join us as we continue to commemorate milestones, growth, and the vibrant community spirit that have shaped the Sint Maarten Library throughout its centennial, as we look forward to the next 100 years.