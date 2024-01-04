The Ministry of VROMI has successfully concluded the extensive bidding process and signedcontracts with the winning contractors who will spearhead the initiative for the Design & BuildConcrete Hard Surfacing Program 2023-2024- Secondary Roads and Supplier of the Ready- MixConcrete.

This initiative between the Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran and the Department of New Works aims to significantly enhance concrete side roads and secondary roads connected to the islands main roads.

The 4.8 million guilders investment in the Design and Build Concrete Hard Surfacing Program

2023-2024 is a historical move by the government to improve Sint Maarten’s infrastructure.

These capital funds will not only result in smoother, more durable roads but will also stimulate

economic growth by facilitating efficient transportation systems.

The Honorable Minister of VROMI, Egbert J. Doran, expressed his excitement about the collaboration on the Road Resurfacing Program, stating, ” This is the first time that we are taking on such a major project, with the hard surfacing of secondary roads. This initiative came about two years ago when we realized that when we are impacted with bad weather, the rocks and debris naturally comes down from the side roads into the main roads and causes damage to our infrastructure, so we saw it important to address this issues by hard surfacing the secondary roads to decrease the damage after any form of weather, especially during the hurricane season. This project is cost efficient and serves the needs of the people who have the hassle sometimes reaching their homes during emergencies and/or under said weather

conditions.”

The Secondary Roads include the following:

1 Ackee Tree DriH9:I45ve

2 Cockspur Tree Road

3 Fountain Tree Road

4 Guiro Road (Cay bay Drainage)

5 Manjack Drive

6 Parallel Rd Rubber Tree Drive

7 Rubber Tree Drive

8 Sandbox Tree Road

9 Sea Island Cotton Road

10 Silk Tree Drive

11 Burlap Road (Cemetery Road)

12 Cassava Drive

13 Coco Plum Drive

14 Dollison’s Drive

15 Guavaberry Rd

16 Roses Road

17 Tania Road

18 Zagers gut Lane

19 Basseterre Road

20 Dominica Road

21 Ellis Drive & Bimini Road

22 Gibbs Drive

23 Lambert Drive

24 Andros Island Drive

25 Manzanillasteeg

26 Chincherry Drive

27 Chincherry Road

28 Dukes Drive

29 Goldfinch Road

30 Jumping Cholla Cactus Road

31 Pelican Drive

32 St. James Road

33 Star cactus Drive

34 Vine Cactus Drive

35 Orange Groove road

36 Well Road

37 G Clement De Weever Road

38 Montevideo Road

39 Nazareth Road

The primary objectives of the program remain steadfast: