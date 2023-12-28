Sint Maarten Police Force Initiates Investigation into Recent String of Incidents



Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating a sequence of events that transpired

between December 21st and 22nd, 2023.

On the evening of December 21st, around 7:20 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls

regarding a robbery at a Dutch Quarter supermarket. Two individuals, clad in dark attire,

brandished firearms during the incident and subsequently fled the premises.

Following the robbery, law enforcement observed a small white vehicle leaving the Garden

of Eden area in Dutch Quarter. Despite efforts to stop the vehicle, the driver evaded

apprehension, leading to a pursuit that concluded in the vicinity of the former zoo. The

driver escaped on foot into Fresh Pond, eluding capture. The vehicle was impounded for

further examination.

Around 9:30 PM, Central Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle—a gray Kia

Picanto—that had been sighted in Cole Bay. Multiple police patrols were dispatched to

Wellington Road, where the vehicle was located. Upon inspection, officers discovered four

male occupants in the suspected stolen vehicle. A firearm was also uncovered and

confiscated during the search. All four suspects were arrested for firearm possession and

transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for interrogation.