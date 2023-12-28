At approximately 11:30 PM on September 21st, 2023, Police Central Dispatch received a

distress call from the driver of a black Hyundai I-10, reporting a collision with a green

Toyota Corolla on A.J.C. Brouwers Road. The Toyota Corolla fled the scene. Officers

launched a search and, around 1:30 AM on December 22nd, 2023, spotted a vehicle

matching the description on A.Th. Illidge Road near the Madame Estate Shopping Center.

Attempts to stop the vehicle were thwarted as the driver accelerated and resisted

compliance. The pursuit continued into Dutch Quarter, culminating in the driver abandoning

the car, jumping into Fresh Pond, and evading capture. While the driver remained elusive, a

passenger in the vehicle was promptly arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station

for questioning.

As the holiday season approaches, the Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to public safety. Officers will be actively patrolling throughout this busy Christmas weekend. In light of these events and to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for all, the police force urges the cooperation of the public in refraining from drinking and driving. Your responsible choices contribute to the well-being of the community. Stay safe and celebrate responsibly.