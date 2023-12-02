Armed Robbery Foiled in Old Street Area: Two Suspects Apprehended

At approximately 2:00 PM on December 2nd, 2023, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)
responded swiftly to reports of an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the Old Street area of
Philipsburg. The Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls alerting them to the presence
of two masked individuals committing the crime.
In a commendable display of prompt action, several officers and detectives in the vicinity
immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, officers spotted engaged in a foot pursuit
with the two suspects through the town area.
The first suspect with initials R.W. was successfully apprehended in the Back Street area,
demonstrating the dedication of the officers involved. The pursuit of the second suspect with
initials A.H. continued, ultimately resulting in his capture on Cannegieter Street, close to the
Brick Building.
During the chase, law enforcement officers discovered and confiscated both jewelries stolen
from the store and a firearm in the possession of the suspects. The recovery of these items
not only aids in the resolution of this specific case but contributes to the overall safety and
security of the community.
The Sint Maarten Police Force is particularly proud of the officers’ vigilance during this busy
season. Despite being a small but dedicated group, these officers have demonstrated their
commitment to the safety and well-being of the community. The implemented strategy of
heightened visibility and rapid response is already showing positive results in crime
prevention.
The police force expresses its sincere gratitude to all members of the public who assisted
during this incident. The collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community
played a crucial role in the successful resolution of the armed robbery.
The arrested suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway.
The KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of the residents and
visitors of Sint Maarten.
The detectives are investigating this Armed robbery case are asking anyone who has
information about these robberies to contact the
Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line
on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page
(Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)