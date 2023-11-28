Ministry of VROMI Holds a Successful Re-Launch of Online Electrical Inspection Application Platformduring Training Event for Electricians

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (The Ministry of VROMI) proudly announces the successful re-launch of its online electrical inspection application platform. The event, held on Friday, garnered immense success with the active participation of 40 electricians, marking a pivotal moment in the Ministry’s commitment to modernization.

The online platform revolutionizes the traditional approach to electrical inspections, offering a

streamlined and user-friendly experience for certified electricians. Payment processes have been

simplified, with invoices now accessible and payable online. Electricians will encounter a standard

processing fee of 30 ANG, along with an additional fee tailored to the specific requirements of their

application.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure, the Honorable Egbert J.

Doran expressed his enthusiasm for this significant leap into the digital age, stating, “This is a moment I

have eagerly awaited, especially with my background in IT. It is crucial for us to embrace digitization in

our procedures. The launch of the online electrical inspection application platform aligns perfectly with

our commitment to efficiency and accessibility.”

The Minister further highlighted the importance of modernizing processes to meet the evolving needs of

the community. “By bringing our procedures into the digital realm, we are not just keeping pace with the

times; we are setting the standard for a more efficient and responsive service delivery,” he added.

The online application page is currently live, and electricians can begin submitting their applications.

Appointments for inspections will commence after January 6th, allowing for a smooth transition to the

new digital process.

To access the services, electricians can visit the official government services portal at

https://services.sintmaartengov.org/ and navigate to Featured Services under “Electrical Inspection

Request.”

The Ministry of VROMI is excited about the positive impact this digitization will have on the overall

efficiency of electrical inspections and looks forward to continued advancements in service delivery.