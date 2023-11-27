SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE URGES COMMUNITY TO ENSURE SAFE HOLIDAYS



As the festive season approaches, the Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring

the safety and well-being of our community. With the holidays just around the corner, we

urge residents and visitors to take precautionary measures to make this season joyful and secure.

Road Safety:

Obey traffic rules and regulations.

Avoid distractions while driving, such as texting or talking on the phone.

Ensure your vehicle is in good condition before embarking on any journey.

If consuming alcohol, designate a sober driver or use public transportation.

Always wear seat belts.

Avoid Driving Under the Influence:

Use designated drivers or rideshare services to get home safely.

Report any suspected drunk drivers to the police.

Prevent Car Theft:

Always lock your vehicle and ensure windows are closed when parked.

Do not leave valuables in plain sight.

Park in well-lit areas, especially during the evening.

Consider using anti-theft devices and GPS tracking systems.

Protect Your Business from Robbery

Install security cameras and alarms to deter potential criminals.

Ensure all entry points are secure, including doors and windows.

Keep the premises well-lit, both inside and outside.

Encourage employees to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

General Safety Tips:

Be cautious when withdrawing cash from ATMs; choose well-lit and busy locations.

Keep personal belongings secure and be mindful of your surroundings.

Report any suspicious activity to the Sint Maarten Police Force immediately.

The Sint Maarten Police Force wishes everyone a safe and joyous holiday season. By

working together and following these safety tips, we can ensure a secure and enjoyable

time for all.