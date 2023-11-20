Voter Eligibility per District Announced for January 11 2024 Parliamentary Elections



The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry. This update is part of a commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for January 11, 2024.

The breakdown of eligible voters per district is as follows:

 District 1: John Larmonie Center – 946

 District 2: Sundial School – 1389

 District 3: St. Maarten Senior Recr. Center – 1445

 District 4: Sister Marie Laurence School – 1429

 District 5: Dutch Quarter Community Center – 1447

 District 6: Milton Peters College (MPC) – 1419

 District 7: Rupert Maynard Community Center – 1420

 District 8: Sint Maarten Academy – 1391

 District 9: Bute Hotel – 1429

 District 10: NIPA – 1418

 District 11: Charles Leopold Bell – 1267

 District 12: Leonard Conner School – 834

 District 13: Simpson Bay Sports Community Center – 1122

 District 14: Belvedere Community Center – 1469

 District 15: Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center – 1415

 District 16: Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) – 1221

 District 17: Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk – 480

 District 18: Seventh Day Adventist School – 914

 District 19: Huis van Bewaring – 28

 District 20: Sint Maarten Home – 70

Both entities encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue

preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and

public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the community’s

involvement in shaping the future of Sint Maarten and look forward to all eligible voters exercising

their right to participate in the election of their official representatives on January 11, 2024.