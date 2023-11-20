Voter Eligibility per District Announced for January 11 2024 Parliamentary Elections

The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry. This update is part of a commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for January 11, 2024.
The breakdown of eligible voters per district is as follows:
District 1: John Larmonie Center – 946
District 2: Sundial School – 1389
District 3: St. Maarten Senior Recr. Center – 1445
District 4: Sister Marie Laurence School – 1429
District 5: Dutch Quarter Community Center – 1447
District 6: Milton Peters College (MPC) – 1419
District 7: Rupert Maynard Community Center – 1420
District 8: Sint Maarten Academy – 1391
District 9: Bute Hotel – 1429
District 10: NIPA – 1418
District 11: Charles Leopold Bell – 1267
District 12: Leonard Conner School – 834
District 13: Simpson Bay Sports Community Center – 1122
District 14: Belvedere Community Center – 1469
District 15: Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center – 1415
District 16: Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) – 1221
District 17: Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk – 480
District 18: Seventh Day Adventist School – 914
District 19: Huis van Bewaring – 28
District 20: Sint Maarten Home – 70
Both entities encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue
preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and
public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.
The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau appreciate the community’s
involvement in shaping the future of Sint Maarten and look forward to all eligible voters exercising
their right to participate in the election of their official representatives on January 11, 2024.