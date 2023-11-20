Voting Card Distribution for the Upcoming Elections  

The Civil Registry of the Ministry of General Affairs wishes to update the public on the distribution of voting cards for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections at the Government Administration Building on the following days:

On Saturday, November 25th, 2023, from 09:00 to 13:00 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 1 John Larmonie Center

District 2 Sundial School

District 3 St. Maarten Senior Recreation Center

District 15 Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center

On Monday, November 27th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 4 Sister Marie Laurence School

District 5 Dutch Quarter Community Center

District 14 Belvedere Community Center

District 17 Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk

On Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 6 Milton Peters College (MPC)

District 7 Rupert Maynard Community Center

District 8 Sint Maarten Academy

District 16 Methodist Agogic Center (MAC)

On Thursday, November 30th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 9 Bute Hotel

District 10 NIPA

On Friday, December 1st, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 11 Charles Leopold Bell

District 12 Leonard Conner School

District 13 Simpson Bay Sports Community Center

District 18 Seventh Day Adventist School

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.