Voting Card Distribution for the Upcoming Elections  

The Civil Registry of the Ministry of General Affairs wishes to update the public on the distribution of voting cards for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections at the Government Administration Building on the following days:
On Saturday, November 25th, 2023, from 09:00 to 13:00 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:
- District 1 John Larmonie Center
- District 2 Sundial School
- District 3 St. Maarten Senior Recreation Center
- District 15 Melford Hazel Sports & Recreational Center
On Monday, November 27th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:
- District 4 Sister Marie Laurence School
- District 5 Dutch Quarter Community Center
- District 14 Belvedere Community Center
- District 17 Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk
On Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:
- District 6 Milton Peters College (MPC)
- District 7 Rupert Maynard Community Center
- District 8 Sint Maarten Academy
- District 16 Methodist Agogic Center (MAC)
On Thursday, November 30th, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:
- District 9 Bute Hotel
- District 10 NIPA
On Friday, December 1st, 2023, from 15:30 to 18:30 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:
- District 11 Charles Leopold Bell
- District 12 Leonard Conner School
- District 13 Simpson Bay Sports Community Center
- District 18 Seventh Day Adventist School
The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as we continue preparations for Election Day. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours, and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.