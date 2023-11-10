CWBC SPECIAL EDITION FOR PUBLIC ANDGOVERNMENT SUBSISIZED SCHOOL TEACHERS



-Focus on teacher wellbeing – select schools closed Nov.13

A special edition of the Caribbean Well-being Conference (CWBC) well take place on Monday November 13, 2023, for teachers of government public and subsidized elementary and secondary schools. The

conference, organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD), will take place under the theme: Impacting Student Outcomes: From Teacher Fatigue to Teacher Resilience. The focus is on Teacher Well-being.

Presenters for this special edition of the Caribbean Well-Being Conference begin to arrive on St. Maarten on Saturday November 11 th . All parents of students attending public and government subsidized elementary and secondary schools should note that said schools will be closed on Monday

November 13 th to allow teachers, care team members and school managers/directors to attend the conference. The relevant schools will also inform parents of the closure of schools. The office of the Student Support Services Division will also be closed on Monday November 13 th as this

conference is supported by the staff of SSSD.

“In airplanes, it is often said that persons in helping positions must put on their own masks first before they put on the masks of those in their care. This is no different for teachers. For teachers to have a positive impact on their students, they must be in a good place mentally and emotionally. Their wellbeing is paramount, self-care is necessary”, Olga Mussington-Service founder of CWBC and head of SSSD stated.

The CWBC is organized with the support of St. John’s University in New York and the St. Maarten Youth Council. The CWBC had its inaugural conference in August 2017. Since then, CWBC has held a second conference in 2019 and special editions in 2020 and again in 2023. A full CWBC conference is

scheduled to be held again in 2025 that would be open to the entire region.

The CWBC is a biennial conference that seeks to promote the positive development and well-being of children, parents, families, schools, and communities. The CWBC aims to inform and educate on best practices to promote children’s well-being by looking at the important role that parents, families, teachers, schools, and communities play in the promotion of well-adjusted, socially and emotionally competent youth.

For further information on CWBC, you may contact Mrs. Olga Mussington-Service at olga.mussington@sintmaartengov.org