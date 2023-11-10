Minister Ottley encourages the general public to register andcome out to the “How to get a job workshop 2023”



More great news! The Honorable Omar Ottley, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and

Labor (VSA), is inviting interested individuals to attend the “How to Get a Job” workshop 2023 on November 9th hosted by NESC and Division of Labor Affairs. The workshop will take place in Room 1 of the Government Administration Building from 5pm – 7pm. If you are interested in registering online, you

can scan the barcode in the photo for easy registration. This workshop could provide valuable insight and guidance on the job search process.