Searches conducted in ‘Koruna’ investigation

9 hours ago
Pearl FM


Searches were conducted today, Wednesday, at four locations connected to a suspect in a fraud and money laundering case named “Koruna”.
The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, executed the searches at premises connected to suspect D.C., a project developer. He, amongst others, is suspected of fraud and money laundering.
The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out.
The ” Koruna” investigation is being conducted by KPSM under the leadership of the Prosecutor’s office of Sint Maarten.

