Minister of VSA Omar Ottley Reviews Progress of St Maarten General Hospital Construction at QuarterlyMeeting



Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley, convened a

quarterly meeting at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on November 2nd to follow up on the progress of the construction process of the St. Maarten General Hospital. The meeting witnessed a presentation by Finso representative, highlighting the processes, bottlenecks, and outcomes achieved

thus far.

The construction of the technologically advanced building is currently in full swing, with the waste water treatment plant being simultaneously developed. The construction team is diligently installing 160 seismic isolators, which will enable the next crucial step of erecting the building.

Minister Omar Ottley stated, “I would like to extend my appreciation to the Finso representative for providing valuable insights into the processes, bottlenecks, and achievements of the St Maarten General Hospital construction. However, I urge all stakeholders to remain committed and strive for increased

activity on the site.”

Minister Ottley has recently expressed his support for FINSO by urging them to increase the number of available positions for the upcoming National Job Fair & Entrepreneurship Expo. The event, organized by the Ministry of VSA, is scheduled to take place on November 15th and 16th at the Belair Community

Center. Minister Ottley believes that by providing more opportunities at the fair, there will be a higher likelihood of local skilled men finding employment.

The Minister remains dedicated to closely monitoring the progress of the construction process and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to expedite the project. The quarterly meetings serve as a platform for valuable discussions, enabling stakeholders to address challenges, identify solutions,

and drive the project towards its successful completion.