Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Study Beyond My PBL, PKL & TKLEducation” slated for November 9th, 2023

1 day ago
Pearl FM

An informative session entitled: ““Study Beyond My PBL, PKL, & TKL Education” ” is being
organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture,
Youth and Sport for students and recent graduates of PBL, PKL and TKL education on St. Maarten.
This workshop will help inform students of the many opportunities available in regards to
continuing their education upon graduation. Parents are also welcomed to attend.
This workshop will be held on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at the University of St. Martin
from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division
at 543-1235 or email to studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.

