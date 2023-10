NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF VROMI TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

THE MINISTRY OF V.R.O.M.I DEPARTMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNMENT OF ST MAARTEN IS HEREBY INFORMING THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE PRINCE BERNARD BRIDGE WILL BE COMPLETELY CLOSED TO MOTORZED TRAFFIC ON SUNDAY OCTOBER 28TH, 2023 FROM 7 A.M. TO 12 P.M.

THE CLOSURE IS RELATED TO THE REPAINTING AND MAINTENANCE OF THE PRINCE BERNARD BRIDGE.

DURING THE PROPOSED PERIOD OF CLOSURE, ORDINARY VEHICULAR TRAFFIC IS ADVISED TO USE ALTERNATIVE ROUTES: FORT WILLEM ROAD, ILLIDGE ROAD, AND ZAEGERSGUT ROAD.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES HAVE PREFERENCE.