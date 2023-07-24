Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

"Price indication of goods and services now being enforced as a measure of consumer protection"

2023-07-24
Pearl FM


Effective January 5, 2023, the Ministerial regulation on the prices of goods and services (Regeling
prijsaanduiding goederen en diensten, AB 2023, no. 01) went into effect. The objective of this regulation
is to lay down rules concerning the display of prices at which goods or services are offered to the public.
An added benefit of this regulation is that it contributes to consumer protection and awareness by
ensuring that the selling price is unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible for all goods and
services.
Some main points of interest for the public covered by the regulation are:

  1. Anyone who offers goods or services for sale is obliged at the cash register (or another
    appropriate location) to have a list on which it is clearly visible and legible, the published prices
    applicable to these goods or services available for inspection by the buyer. If the goods or
    services fall within a government established maximum price list, then the highest permissible
    prices should also be available for inspection by the buyer.
  2. The above is also applicable to electronic goods and services. The prices must be published on
    the electronic platform upon which the goods and services are offered.
  3. Anyone who offers goods for sale is obliged to provide these goods with a clearly visible and
    legible indication of the price. In the case of a stack or group of similar items, a single indication
    of the price per item may suffice.
  4. Anyone who offers services is obliged to show the indication of the price in a recognizable way.
  5. The price indication must be in the English or Dutch language.
  6. The price must beindicated in Dutch Antillean guilders, to which the currency sign (NAf) must be
    used.
  7. A person offering goods for sale or providing services may indicate the price in another
    currency, provided that the other provisions of this regulation are fulfilled and provided that the
    foreign
    unit of money is clearly stated.

The Inspectorate of TEATT is the entity responsible for enforcement of this regulation. Questions and
complaints regarding this regulation can be submitted to teatt.complaints@sintmaartengov.org.

The public is encouraged to report non-compliance with this regulation to the respective business first
and if not resolved forward your complaint to teatt.complaints@sintmaartengov.org with supporting
evidence like a photo of the good (including its price) or an invoice of the service rendered by the
business.

