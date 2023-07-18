CBCS Presents Best Economic Research Award 2023

With Radulphus College as big winner

The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) presented the Best Economic Research Award to high-school and university students for the third time this year. To be eligible for the award, HAVO and VWO students in Curaçao and Sint Maarten had to submit their research paper for the subject of Economics. Students at the bachelor’s and master’s levels could compete for a prize by submitting their graduation thesis.

Radulphus College was the big winner this year, receiving the award at both the HAVO and VWO levels.

The Best Economic Research Award aims to stimulate economic research focusing on small and open economies, particularly Curaçao and Sint Maarten. In this 3rd edition of the Best Economic Research Award, the objective was to increase both the quantity and quality of submissions. To achieve this, the CBCS held information sessions for secondary school Economics teachers in Curaçao and Sint Maarten and a separate session for HAVO and VWO students. Furthermore, the submission deadlines for each category were adjusted to better align with the school and

academic calendars. Thanks in part to the efforts and enthusiasm of the high schools, there were a total of 27 entries this year: 20 at the HAVO level and 7 at the VWO level. In the Bachelor category,

the CBCS received 5 submissions.

The submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges chaired by Dr. José Jardim and comprising Drs. Alberto Romero, Drs. Eugene Holiday, and Drs. Eric Matto. Submissions were judged on research methodology, originality and creativity, writing skills, layout, and relevance, according to the level of each category.

At the HAVO level, Trevor Borgschot and Kenzo Jordaan from Radulphus College received the Best Economic Research Award for their research paper titled “De Toekomst van cryptogeld op Curaçao.” The Best Economic Research Award at the VWO level was presented to Giada Cecchini and Cristhal Fecunda, also from Radulphus College, for their paper titled “Basismand: afschaffenof behouden?” Lastly, the bachelor level award was granted to Susheena Bishop from the Inter- continental University of the Caribbean for her thesis titled “Factors Influencing Cryptocurrency Usage Intention in Curaçao.”

The award ceremony took place on Friday, July 14, 2023, in the CBCS auditorium, where the winners delivered presentations on their research projects. Each award includes a cash prize. The winning projects at the HAVO and VWO levels received a prize of NAf 2,500, while the winners’ school for each category also received a NAf 5,000 cash prize. The recipient of the best thesis award at the bachelor level received a prize of NAf 5,000, and both the participants and the winning school were presented with a trophy. The CBCS extends its best wishes to all participants for continued success in their future studies and careers.