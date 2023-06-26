Sint Maarten Police Force once again Urges Scooter Owners to Claim Impounded Vehicles.



The Sint Maarten Police Force is again reaching out to the public regarding the retrieval of impounded scooters. In recent months the police have conducted several safety controls.

During these operations, a number of motorbikes and scooters were taken into safekeeping.

During the controls, it was discovered that a majority of these scooters did not possess the necessary documentation or meet the technical requirements for safe use on public roads.

Consequently, these scooters have been impounded and are currently awaiting collection by their rightful owners.

The police are urgently advising all scooter riders to ensure they have obtained the required paperwork and that their vehicles meet the necessary technical standards before using them on public roads. Failing to comply with these essential requirements may result in the impounding of the vehicle.

To claim their impounded scooters, owners are requested to promptly come forward with their relevant documentation. It is crucial that the rightful owners initiate the retrieval process within a reasonable time frame. Failure to do so may lead to the disposal of the impounded scooters, in accordance with appropriate legal procedures.