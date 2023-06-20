Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

On June 17, 2023 His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, attended the openings-
ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games.

21 hours ago
Pearl FM

On June 17, 2023 His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, attended the openings-
ceremony of the Special Olympic World Games. Together with Minister Samuel of Education,
Culture, Youth and Sport the Governor joined the Sint Maarten delegation when entering the
Olympic stadium in Berlin during the Opening Ceremony. Earlier in the day the Governor joined the
Global Forum for Inclusion which is part of the opening weekend of the Special Olympic World
Games. The Global Forum of Inclusion is an interdisciplinary effort to discuss how to jointly
implement the UN Conventions on Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainability
development goals.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The 5 th Culture Creative Industry Forum to held on June 19 th and 20 th

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Seek Information Regarding Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten issues warning to persons shooting water or Orbeez fill gel balls at persons and vehicles.

21 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The 5 th Culture Creative Industry Forum to held on June 19 th and 20 th

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Seek Information Regarding Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten

21 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force of Sint Maarten issues warning to persons shooting water or Orbeez fill gel balls at persons and vehicles.

21 hours ago
Pearl FM