Police officers of KPSM carried out a Successful Joint Operation in Cole-Bay and South Reward in connecting with Drugs and false documents.



In the early morning hours of Friday, the 16th of June 2023, simultaneous searches were done by

several officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force in connection with drugs and falsified document.

These searches were executed in the areas of South Reward and Cole Bay.

During this operation, carried out by several departments of KPSM a quantity of marijuana, cocaine,

and counterfeit documents were seized.

As a direct result of these searches, the Police arrested three individuals who are believed to be

closely linked to these illicit activities. The individuals in custody, identified as R.B (38 years old),

R.J.B (36 years old), and F.L.B (46 years old), are currently being held at the police station pending

further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to extend its gratitude to the community for their

continued support and assisting with these types of information.

If you have any information about the illicit activities in your district you can contact the Police station

at the number 54-22222 or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your

information.