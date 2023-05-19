2nd District Business Basketball Tournament Culminates in Spectacular Finale with Motorworld Clinching Back-to-Back Championships



The SXMNBA 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament reached its thrilling conclusion on Tuesday May 16 th , leaving fans on the edge of their seats with remarkable displays of talent, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit. After a series of intense matchups, Motorworld emerged as the undisputed champions, claiming the prestigious $1000 cash prize for the second consecutive tournament. The event also featured for the first time the exciting Hennessy All-Star Break, with Mason Aucoin taking home the crown in the highly anticipated 3-point contest, and Team Hennessy XO

triumphing over Team Pure White in the exhilarating Hennessy All-Star Celebrity Game.

Motorworld, a formidable force throughout the tournament, showcased their dominance on the court, demonstrating exceptional teamwork, skill, and strategic play. Their relentless pursuit of victory led them to secure a resounding win 108 to 88 vs Caribbean Concrete, earning them the championship trophy and a cash prize of $1000. The team’s consistent performance, unwavering determination, and unwavering focus on excellence solidified their position as the reigning champions of the 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament.

In a display of exceptional long-range shooting, Mason Aucoin from New Orleans, Louisiana who played D1 at the University of Louisiana emerged victorious in the highly anticipated 3-point contest. With an impressive display of accuracy and precision, Mason outperformed the competition, captivating the crowd with his remarkable shooting prowess. His victory in this contest solidified their reputation as a sharpshooter and an invaluable asset to team Motorworld.

The Hennessy All-Star Celebrity Game showcased a collision of talent, as Team Hennessy XO and Team Pure White battled it out on the court. With an impressive display of skill, teamwork, and showmanship, Team XO won 62 to 55 , clinching victory and leaving a lasting impression on spectators. The game featured notable local celebrities, who joined forces with local talent to create a captivating experience for all in attendance.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed such an incredible display of talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament,” said Alex Ferdinand the president of the St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA), the event organizer.

“Congratulations to Motorworld for their outstanding performance and back-to-back championships.

We would also like to extend our appreciation to Mason Aucoin for his exceptional shooting skills in the 3-point contest, as well as Team Hennessy XO for their victorious defeat against Team Pure White in the Hennessy All-Star Celebrity Game.”

The 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament brought together the business community, sports enthusiasts, and local residents in a celebration of athleticism, teamwork, and community spirit. The tournament provided a platform for participants to showcase their talents, foster relationships, and promote a healthy lifestyle through the medium of basketball.

The success of the tournament would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and dedicated staff. Their contributions and commitment to excellence ensured the smooth execution of the event and created a memorable experience for all involved.

As the curtains close on this tournament, we extend our gratitude to the teams, players, coaches, and fans who made the 2nd District Business Basketball Tournament a resounding success. We look forward to the 3 rd District Business Basketball Tournament which will begin on Sunday September 3 rd 2023, where we will once again witness the power of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and athletic prowess.

We are grateful to the following for their commitment to the community and their dedication to making this event a success. Intermar Shipping & Travel, Sentinel Accountants & Consultants, Hennessy, Caribbean Concrete, Motorworld, Caribtrans, Computech Technology Center, Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco, Princess Juliana International Airport, SXM Cigars, Belair Beach Hotel, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Color-Rite Copy Center, Your Vision Productions, Signtriple9, Jarekay Studios.

You can contact us at +1(721)520-2151, email sxmnba@gmail.com You can find all our social media info

via www.linktr.ee/sxmnba