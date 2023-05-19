Uncategorized

Appointment deputy Central Government Commissioner St. Eustatius

20 hours ago
Pearl FM


Following a proposal by state secretary Van Huffelen from the ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), the cabinet has agreed to appoint a new deputy Central Government Commissioner for St. Eustatius: Mrs. N. (Nicoline) van der Linden-Geertsema.
The new deputy Central Government Commissioner will start her activities on the 15 th of June. She will succeed Claudia Toet, who has moved to the role of director Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland at the Belastingdienst on Bonaire. State secretary Van Huffelen is very grateful to Mrs. Toet for her hard work on St.Eustatius.
The new deputy Central Government Commissioner, Mrs. Nicoline van der Linden, was born and raised in Amersfoort. She is an experienced manager with comprehensive experience when it comes to political administration.
From 2020 until now, she served as deputy programme director for the Program directorate Versterken en Perspectief Groningen (Strengthening and Perspective Groningen), for the ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and the ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.
For the ministry of BZK, she was acting department head for the Social domain at the Administration, Finance and Regions directorate, and previously served as acting department head of Commerce and Capital Markets in the Housing market directorate.
Between 2009 and early 2016, Mrs. Van der Linden was department head of Kingdom relations at the Kingdom Relations directorate.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Strategic long-term plan for Public Health reforms further defined.

3 weeks ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

Male an female Suspects apprehended after cross-border car chase

3 months ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

Four countries consultation on mutual regulation yields agreement on main issues

4 months ago
Pearl FM
Uncategorized

CPS reminds the community about the importance of handwashing to prevent gastroenteritis this Thanksgiving

6 months ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Governor’s Symposium 2023 entitled ‘The Orange Economy: where creativity, innovation and growth meet”

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” Successfully Concludes in Aruba

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN REALTORS HUB OFFERING EVEN MORE BENEFITS TO REALTORS AND HOMEOWNERS

19 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Council publishes State of Law Enforcement 2022

19 hours ago
Pearl FM