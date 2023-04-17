Armed Robber Wanted for Jewelry Store Robberies Arrested in Cole Bay



Detectives of the S.U.R together with several patrol unites arrested a wanted suspect in connection with

several jewelry store robberies on the island. The suspect, with the initials M.K.D.J.A was apprehended

in the Cole Bay area on April 12 th 2023 at about 4.00 pm. A warrant had been issued for his arrest

following an investigation into the robberies.

The suspect was brought to the police station and is currently in custody pending further investigation.

The vehicle that the suspect was driving at the time of his arrest was also confiscated.

According to the ongoing investigation this individual is suspected to be in involved in a series of

robberies that took place at several jewelry stores on the island over the past few months.