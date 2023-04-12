The Government Welcomes Ubersoca Cruise to Sint Maarten



The Government of Sint Maarten would hereby like to congratulate Ubersoca cruise for bringing a tremendous number of visitors to the destination.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), Arthur H.L. Lambriex shared the following quote on Tuesday: “Great events such as Ubersoca cruise are the best ways for Sint Maarten to get that great exposure to the rest of the world. We look forward to more events like this which will continue to let Sint Maarten

be known as the island to see.”

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley was extremely happy for the turn out. Not only the event but the passengers we saw in Philipsburg enjoying the scenery and supporting the various businesses. Many of the visitors gave their gratitude and promised to return to the island for a vacation.

Both ministers are sorry to hear about an incident that took place at a marina in Philipsburg whereby one of the cruise passengers sustained injuries. The Visitor Relations Team from the Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau is closely monitoring the situation.

Both ministers wish the visitor and family all the best and much strength during this difficult time.