BTP donates $10.000,00 to Computer Science class of MPC



Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) proudly announce that they’ve donated $10,000.00 to the Computer Science class of Milton Peters College (MPC).

Their aim is to support the school’s education programs on cyber-crime, to get students involved in a nationwide cyber-crime campaign, and to enhance cyber awareness among students.



The donated funds will be used by MPC to support the school’s computer science programs, to upgrade the ICT facilities in their technology classroom, and to provide modern tools to students that will be used during the cyber-crime project to be executed on behalf of BTP and all other future ICT related projects.



As part of the program the students will do research on the dangers of cyber-crime and how to prevent it. They will conduct interviews and surveys, and create tailor made material for an island wide awareness campaign, which will be ultimately executed by BTP. A team of ICT experts of BTP will work closely together with the school’s faculty to assist in the development of educational materials, campaign materials, and to provide hands-on training to students.



Interim Director of BTP, Mrs. Judianne Hoeve stated: “We are very excited to partner with the Computer Science class of MPC. The threat of cyber-crime is real, and we believe that education and awareness is key to preventing members of our population, specifically the youth and the elderly, from falling victim to these malicious acts. In the upcoming months we will work together with the brilliant MPC students to do more research on cyber-crime and its effects, and

we will reach out to the community with useful tips on how to better protect themselves and their communities against the latest emerging cyber threats”.



Mr. Marcus Nicolaas, Computer Science teacher at the Milton Peters College, expressed gratitude for the donation program and partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from BTP. The funds will enable us to enhance our computer science programs and better prepare our students for careers in the digital world. We are also very excited to collaborate with BTP in this cyber-crime project. More awareness is much needed in our community, and at the same time, it will be a valuable learning experience for our students.”



BTP is the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Sint Maarten, and promotor of online safety. With their team of professionals, they are committed to help raise awareness in Sint Maarten on how the general population can protect their digital assets from cyber threats.