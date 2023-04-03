Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Impound Three Scooters in Traffic Control on A.J. C Brouwers Road

14 hours ago
Pearl FM


In an effort to improve road safety, police of Sint-Maarten conducted a traffic control operation targeting reckless scooter and motorcycle riders on the A.J.C Brouwers Road on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
During the operation, three minor boys on scooters attempted to evade the police blockade After a brief pursuit, the police were able to apprehend the riders and impound their vehicles.
This operation was conducted to address the increasing number of reckless scooter and motorcycle riders who put other drivers and pedestrians at risk The police of Sint Maarten urge all riders to obey traffic laws and ride responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”
It is important that parents speak to their children about the dangers of reckless driving/riding and the following traffic laws and also their behavior in traffic.
The three boys who had their scooters impounded will be facing consequences for their actions. The police hopes that these operation will serve as a reminder to all riders to prioritize safety and obey traffic laws.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Be Aware… Connect With Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety”

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) receives $60 Million in additional funding from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Highest point at new building Sacred Heart School

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th.

14 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Be Aware… Connect With Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety”

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) receives $60 Million in additional funding from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Highest point at new building Sacred Heart School

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th.

14 hours ago
Pearl FM