104 Years’ Celebration of the Life of Mrs. Carmen Carrington

Centenarian celebrates another year of life

Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs was invited to the home of Mrs. Carmen Carrington, on Saturday, January 28, to celebrate her 104th birthday. The mother, aunt, grandmother, great aunt, Mrs. Carmen, was lovingly celebrated today with family, friends, church family and neighbors including His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten Ajamu G. Baly and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Rodolphe Samuel.

During the celebration at Mrs. Carrington’s home, Governor of Sint Maarten Ajamu G. Baly shared in cutting cake with her daughter, Mrs. Iona Stuart, Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport Samuel.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to stand here on behalf of the government and people of St. Maarten and celebrate the honor of long life with Mrs. Carmen Carrington and her village who take care of her every single day. I quote from the Bible in Job 12:12 which says, ‘Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old,’ reminding us of the value of speaking with older adults.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

For Prime Minister Jacobs it is imperative to ensure the youth as well as our elderly get many opportunities to sit, talk, share experiences, as what the wisdom of age has taught those blessed with long life can never be fully grasped in any book.

The Prime Minister prays that the grace, love, joy, and positive attitude of Mrs. Carrington will continue to inspire all in her lineage to live a long and productive life here on earth, and most specifically St. Maarten.

On behalf of the Government and people of St. Maarten we wish Mrs. Carrington a Happy and Blessed 104th Birthday with continued blessings for health and vitality!