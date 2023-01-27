More affordable housing in the Caribbean Netherlands



Minister Hugo de Jonge has sent the policy agenda Public Housing and Spatial

Planning Caribbean Netherlands to the House of Representatives. The plans focus

on stimulating housing construction, lowering rental costs, better financing of owner-

occupied houses and a better protected living environment. In this way, the central

government, together with the Public Entities, is building affordable housing in a

liveable neighbourhood.

Housing and Spatial Planning Minister Hugo de Jonge: “For many people in the

Caribbean Netherlands, it is very difficult to find a house that suits their income, stage

of life or family composition. These joint plans will lead to more affordable housing

and a better living environment for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.”

Getting the basics right

Currently, up-to-date data on the housing markets of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

are lacking. This makes it difficult to facilitate affordable and suitable housing.

Therefore, the basics need to be put in order. Statistics Netherlands (Centraal

Bureau voor de Statistiek, CBS) will collect data on among others, the existing

amount of housing, the housing shortage and residents’ housing needs. In addition,

laws and regulations are needed to establish rent committees and better rent

compensation, for instance. These plans involve just under €20 million.

515 new homes

The demand for and supply of housing on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba are out of

balance. There is high demand for housing for low- and middle-income earners, but

supply is limited. To better balance supply and demand, the central government will

contribute financially to the construction of 465 social housing units on the three

islands. In addition, 50 affordable owner-occupied houses will be built on Bonaire. To

make better use of existing housing, 100 social housing units on St Eustatius will be

renovated. But, more is needed. Future housing projects will be laid down in 2023 in

housing deals between the central government and the Public Entities.

Encouraging affordable housing

Due to scarcity and increased prices, affordable rental or owner-occupied housing

has become a reality for fewer and fewer people in the Caribbean Netherlands. For

instance, a portion of tenants have difficulty paying the rent. To lower the housing

costs of people with small wallets, efforts are being made to accelerate the

construction of social housing, improve rent compensation and reduce energy costs,

among other things. Thus, the islands are betting on energy conservation to combat

energy poverty. Because a proportion of buyers cannot get financing for their owner-

occupied homes, measures are being explored to improve financing options.

Setting spatial course

The construction of houses leads to an increased use of available space in the

Caribbean Netherlands. But infrastructure, energy facilities, working, nature,

recreation and tourism are also taking up an increasing share of the limited space

available in the Caribbean Netherlands. To give direction to all these spatial

developments, the Council of Ministers will adopt a spatial development programme

in 2023. This programme will then be translated by the central government and the

Public Entities into a specific spatial development plan for each island.