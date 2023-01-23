Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Traffic department busy investigating several incindent during last week

16 hours ago
Pearl FM


Traffic department personnel were investigating several traffic incident in which persons were injured .
One particularly serious incident had occurred on January 18, 2023 around 4:50 p.m. when Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic accident that had taken place on the Oyterpond road in which a scooter rider was injured.
Officers and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene the incident involved a traffic accident involving a black Hyundai Accent and a blue Piaggio scooter.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the scooter rider was hopping lost control of his scooter drifted to the left side of the road and struck the black Accent who was coming from the opposite direction. At one point police started looking for the driver of the black Hyundai accent but he was no longer at the scene.
At the same time personnel from the ambulance rendered first aid to the scooter rider and transferred him late to the SMMC.
Some time later during the day the driver of the Black Hyundai accent presented himself to the traffic department and gave an account of why he ran away from the scene of the accident.
It turned out after the accident had happened, friends of the rider of the blue scooter who were with him on their motorcycles assaulted the driver, causing him to flee the scene.
There was noticeable swelling on the face of the driver of the black accent. After being questioned regarding the accident, the driver was urged to press charges.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police also have now noticed that scooter riders who now mostly ride in groups have developed the audacity to assault other road users after a traffic accident.

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community officer and personnel from VROMI did a survey in relation to cars left abandoned in St Peters .

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Outdoor lights repaired at the Melford Hazel Sport Complex

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Royal Family members to Visit In-No-Plastic Science Fair

16 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police also have now noticed that scooter riders who now mostly ride in groups have developed the audacity to assault other road users after a traffic accident.

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Traffic department busy investigating several incindent during last week

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community officer and personnel from VROMI did a survey in relation to cars left abandoned in St Peters .

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Outdoor lights repaired at the Melford Hazel Sport Complex

16 hours ago
Pearl FM