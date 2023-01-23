Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community officer and personnel from VROMI did a survey in relation to cars left abandoned in St Peters .

16 hours ago
Pearl FM


The community officer of St.Peters together with government agency VROMI conducted a survey in the district of St.Peters in connection with the large number of vehicles left abandoned along public roads.
During this survey, authorities identified a total of 52 abandoned vehicles that need to be removed.
Owners of vehicles that have been left along public roads are strongly urged to remove these vehicles as soon as possible as VROMI will take action together with the community officers to remove them in the interest of general safety.
Leaving abandoned vehicles alongside roads or side streets disrupts the free flow of traffic and also makes it dangerous for emergency services to access certain parts of the community.
Utility companies have also pointed out the significant inconvenience caused to work operations due to improperly parked and/or abandoned vehicles on public roads.
The practice of parking or leaving abandoned vehicles on public roads violates the law and can result in a fine and the possibility of the vehicle being towed away at the owner’s expense. Vehicle owners should also keep in mind that these random vehicles left randomly along the road can create a creates a negative image of the neighborhood.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police also have now noticed that scooter riders who now mostly ride in groups have developed the audacity to assault other road users after a traffic accident.

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Traffic department busy investigating several incindent during last week

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Outdoor lights repaired at the Melford Hazel Sport Complex

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Royal Family members to Visit In-No-Plastic Science Fair

16 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police also have now noticed that scooter riders who now mostly ride in groups have developed the audacity to assault other road users after a traffic accident.

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Traffic department busy investigating several incindent during last week

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Community officer and personnel from VROMI did a survey in relation to cars left abandoned in St Peters .

16 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Outdoor lights repaired at the Melford Hazel Sport Complex

16 hours ago
Pearl FM